Letter to the editor: Darien Library’s mini-golf fundraiser returns

On March 5 and 6, Darien Library welcomed 820 golfers young and old for two full days of our annual mini-golf fundraiser. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, it was truly refreshing to witness the bright faces and happy voices of attendees as they putted their way throughout the building over the course of the weekend. We were especially excited to meet many new families who were bringing their children for the very first time.

All of us at the library would like to express our immense gratitude for the exceptionally generous families and local businesses that sponsored the event this year. Our Premier Hole Sponsors included Baywater Properties, Encon Heating and Air Conditioning, and The Wyper Family. Our Hole Sponsors included A.P. Construction Company; The Blair Family; Carta, McAlister & Moore, LLC; Cross Private Client Insurance; First County Bank; Floor Covering Warehouse; GWAY Print Solutions; Maryann Lehmann, DDS; Nedder and Associates LLC; NOLA Physical Therapy + Performance; Sheree Frank Real Estate (Houlihan Lawrence); and TD Bank. Our Tee and Green Sponsors included Alan Hyatt Landscaping, LLC; Darien Toy Box; Kumon; and Michael Joseph’s Catering.