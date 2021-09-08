Letter to the editor: Best and Tié have strong community connections

Best and Tié have strong community connections

DPS IS BACK!!!

This represents a total community collaboration and two candidates — Julie Best and Stacey Tié — have demonstrated how to accomplish this. Years of volunteering have resulted in strong connections to the community beyond boundaries of school and the RTM. Their actions and words create a positive platform for exchange of information and ideas. Beyond special interests and single issues they encompass the entire education system with a goal to build even better. I have recently been impressed with encouraged access to shared resources — podcast, access to state resources, CSDE, office of emergency management, and local strategic plan and budget issues. Stacey and Julie demonstrate intelligence, cooperation, coordination, communication, and will hit the ground running.

Barbara Thorne, Darien