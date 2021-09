You won’t regret voting for McNally

I unreservedly support Monica McNally as the next first selectman of Darien. I have personally known Monica for at least 15 years, and during that time I have found her to be accomplished, engaging, direct and intelligent. She is perfectly suited to Darien’s top job.

During her time in Darien, Monica has given her time and effort to working to make Darien a better place. In addition to serving on the Public Works Committee of the Darien RTM, she has been president of the Darien YMCA and a founding member of OPUS. She has been actively involved in numerous Darien organizations.

Monica has a solid background in finance, and during the past eight years has developed a solid background in Darien’s town government.

I was born (literally) in Darien, and have worked in Darien my entire life. Although I currently live in Rowayton, Darien means the world to me, and I have always loved this town. Monica is a person who will serve this town as First Selectman in a way that Darien deserves.

Please vote for Monica, and I promise you that you won’t regret it!

Al Tibbetts, Rowayton