Opinion

Letter to the Editor: We need to address flooding

Two summer storms, one with a Youtube video of someone trying to trap a Koi fish from Tilley Pond swimming aimlessly on the Post Road and the other of the flooding inside the Stop & Shop grocery store in the Goodwives Shopping Center, tell us that assumptions made in years past require a major rethink. From the ice age, Connecticut was left with grooves cut in a north-to-south direction that drains water into Long Island Sound. This flow was restricted in Darien by the building of I-95 in the 1950’s. Engineers who thought their solutions were sufficient then were proved wrong with the flooding at Norton Heights over the years and this summer the system’s culverts and pipes to get the waters through to the Five Mile river were clearly overwhelmed as well.

It is certain Darien’s flood committee will be resurrected shortly and not just to consider common sense maintenance to clear debris clogging the system, which of course will need to be done, but major projects to expand the flow under the thruway. The committee will also have to make a fresh analysis of building and zoning codes regulated by town, state and federal agencies relying on outdated assumptions to handle more intense storms and rising sea level. For example the FEMA approved two-story building with an elevator at flood prone Pear Tree Beach now looks untenable as a long-term asset to be held and maintained by Darien.

Vincent Arguimbau, RTM District 2 Candidate