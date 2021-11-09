Letter to the Editor: We are all in this together

We are all in this together

In the heat of the battle of the lawn signs, people may have overlooked a remarkable event of local unity across party lines: On Oct. 18, the Darien Representative Town Meeting unanimously voted for an opt-out to Hartford’s new statute regarding residential parking, another effort by the state to take away local authority. This followed a similarly undivided vote on the same subject by the Board of Selectmen and Planning and Zoning Commission. The opt-out required a two-thirds majority, in itself a momentous curtailment of self-governance, but the unanimous response found the right answer to an overreach of the state.