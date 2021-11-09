Skip to main content
Opinion

Letter to the Editor: We are all in this together

In the heat of the battle of the lawn signs, people may have overlooked a remarkable event of local unity across party lines: On Oct. 18, the Darien Representative Town Meeting unanimously voted for an opt-out to Hartford’s new statute regarding residential parking, another effort by the state to take away local authority. This followed a similarly undivided vote on the same subject by the Board of Selectmen and Planning and Zoning Commission. The opt-out required a two-thirds majority, in itself a momentous curtailment of self-governance, but the unanimous response found the right answer to an overreach of the state.

That the two parties can come together, even during a time of boldly fought political campaigns, should leave every resident of our fine town with much optimism for the future. We are all united in a common goal to uphold in Darien our New England tradition of local self-governance. Nobody wants county government and merged school districts.

Regionalization is the centerpiece of the state Democratic platform. This platform also links inclusiveness and regionalization, the first a laudable concept, and the second one very destructive; so vigilance is required for the smaller municipalities. Hartford Democrat Grandees Blumenthal, Murphy, Himes, Duff, Bysiewicz and Tong didn’t all come to Darien to take advantage of the new pickle ball courts at Cherry Lawn.

Darien is celebrating a high turn-out election and the effectiveness of its bipartisan town bodies to always be able to overcome disagreements, but Hartford is learning quickly too. The next intrusion into local statutes may not come with a provision of an opt-out. The greatest challenge for everyone in the the smaller towns in the Constitution State remains the protection of self-governance. The vote of the last RTM meeting makes you optimistic that we can rise to this challenge.

Bert von Stuelpnagel, RTM member for District 1, Republican Town Committee treasurer