Vote Best for Board of Education

On Nov. 2, I hope you will join me in voting for Julie Best for Board of Education. Her leadership, experience, and dedication make her an ideal choice to guide our school system as we continue through some exciting but challenging times.

I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Julie since our oldest daughters entered Tokeneke Elementary School almost eleven years ago. In that time, I’ve seen Julie get involved in almost every facet of the school community. Time and time again she has demonstrated a unique ability to connect with students, teachers, parents, and administrators. This was on full display last year when Julie testified in front of the Education Committee of the Connecticut General Assembly to fight for critical resources for Darien students.

Watching Julie work over the years, I have noticed that she consistently listens first, considers the opinions of all, speaks transparently, and lastly, provides detailed explanations for her decisions. These are characteristics that anyone should want out of a leader.

As a member of the Board of Education, I have no doubt that Julie will continue to find solutions that will provide our children with the best opportunities to thrive, while building an environment based on collaboration and respect that we can all be proud of.

Brian Erdlen, Darien