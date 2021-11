Volunteers helped make Fireside Party a success

On behalf of the Darien Nature Center, I would like to thank every sponsor, volunteer, and guest who supported our 4th Annual Fireside Fundraising Party on Oct. 16. General admission tickets to the event sold out far in advance — a first for the Nature Center!

Fireside is an enormous undertaking and would not have been possible without the power of volunteerism. Businesses and residents started coming together weeks and even months prior to the big day — a testament to the incredible generosity of our local community.

Thank you to our food and beverage sponsors, who were flexible in their planning as our guest list continued to grow. They include: Copper Cricket Events, Parlor Pizza, Leary’s Liquor Cabinet, Two Roads Brewery, Litchfield Distillery, Barrelsmith, RIPE Bar Juices, and Smile Beverage Werks.

Thank you to this year’s lead financial sponsors, many of which have supported Fireside since its inception: Matthew Dougherty Architects, Dental Arts of Darien, Menzies Luxe Retreats, ODD Job Landscaping, BMW of Darien, First County Bank, Teed and Brown, Dr. Katie Takayasu, Knight Rolleri Sheppard CPAs, Darien Sport Shop, Troy Insurance, and Russo & Rizio Attorneys.

Thank you to Chris Oberhammer of Old Dog Fire Kettles, who once again donated the anchor pieces of our party, and to Vermont Good Wood and Reynolds Farm for providing the wood to keep those fires stoked.

Thank you to our local government entities for overseeing the safety of the event. We appreciate the members of the Darien Police Department, Fire Marshal’s Office, and Parks & Recreation Department.

We are beyond grateful for these combined efforts, and thrilled that your participation will help further the Nature Center’s mission of inspiring passion and respect for the natural world through nature education, hands-on experiences with nature, and environmental action and stewardship.

We’ll see you around the bonfire at next year’s party!

Alex Domeyko, Executive Director of Darien Nature Center