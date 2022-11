Upgraded sewers means enhanced property values

Darien's coastal waters are one of town's greatest assets, right up there with a great school system. Yet we ignore that we are part of the "landscape sewer" as described by Graham Stevens, head of the Bureau of Water Protection and Land Reuse.

We have some of our community hooked up to Stamford's sewer plant but our richest waterfront neighbors are directly discharging into the waters at the west end of Scott Cove and overwhelming the sea grass trying to clean the waters of Long Island Sound.

I live in Salem Straits, a neighborhood on Scott Cove that approved the installation of a sewer line along with our neighbors on Long Neck Point. Delafield and Tokeneke rejected putting in the lines.

It takes time for households to hook up. We did it after our system utterly failed shortly after having moved in ten years ago. The thought of the discharge from a system first put in 1956 still haunts me. But anecdotally I see roiling waters of fish and birds attacking them that I never saw as a child growing up a few houses from where I am now at the east end of Scott Cove abutting Great Island, the town's recent purchase.

One of my greatest pleasures is exploring the nooks and crannies of Scott Cove while on my paddleboard. At the west end up to the dam on Searles road in Tokeneke, I see plenty of properties that are old enough to have substandard systems discharging into the Sound and believe there are many more on the creek and pond north of the dam.

Both Delafield and Tokeneke ought to petition for a sewer line to be put in.

As an inducement, the town selectmen ought to stiffen regulations requiring the testing and updating of old substandard systems. Those households not meeting the standard can petition for their neighborhood to put in a line and if approved, can delay bringing it up to date until the line is put in.

To repeat, our coastal waters have as much to make Darien a desirable place to live as our school system. Upgrading our sewer regulations and systems will enhance property values, not that they need enhancing but neither do we need the insider's joke about Tokeneke being where affluence meets effluence.

Vincent Arguimbau, Darien