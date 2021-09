Tie would make an ideal BOE member

I write in support of Stacey Tie’s candidacy for a seat on the Board of Education. Stacey has so many qualities that will make her an ideal BOE member. Topping the list: integrity. Stacey’s decisions will be principled and rooted, above all else, in what’s best for our children. Stacey brings to bear a unique array of relevant experience that will guide her service on the BOE.

First and foremost, Stacey is an advocate, championing the causes of Darien students. Stacey believes in equal opportunity, recognizing that children learn and thrive in different ways; her advocacy for children with special needs exemplifies this core value. Stacey also believes in local control — an issue important to so many — and has a track record of advocating for local control in the halls of our State Capitol. Stacey has proven she will be an unwavering advocate for our children on the BOE.

Stacey’s service on the RTM — particularly on the RTM’s finance and budget subcommittee — also makes her a well-qualified BOE candidate. There will be no learning curve for Stacey; on day one, Stacey will be conversant with the intricacies of the BOE’s budget and how our tax dollars are being put to use. Stacey will work with her fellow board members to craft a budget that supports the high-quality education our community has come to expect while maximizing efficiency and value. During her tenure on the RTM, Stacey has proven that she is unafraid to dive into budget details and question whether specific town spending was warranted. I have no doubt Stacey will apply that same budget-savvy expertise as a member of the BOE.

Come Nov. 2, town residents will have the chance to elect three community members to the BOE — please join me in electing Stacey Tie to one of those seats.

Joseph Perry, Darien