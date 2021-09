Tie will advocate for children

Stacey Tie will be a great addition to the Darien Board of Ed. Stacey is smart, enthusiastic, energetic, engaged and engaging. Stacey has experience working with other parents in a variety of ways, formally and informally, to help advocate for their children.

Understanding that schools are a place for book learning, as well as emotional and psychological growth, is where Stacey will shine. Add to that, her years of experience serving on Darien RTM Finance and Budget Committee, with an intimate knowledge and understanding what funds are needed, and where/how they are spent, will make Stacey a formidable member of the BOE.

Darien Public Schools are, for many of us, the reason to live in Darien. We need the strongest and best to serve on the Darien Board of Ed. Please join me in voting for Stacey Tie on Nov 2.

Lenny Blumenthal, Darien