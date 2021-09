Tie has done great work for Darien

I’m voting for Stacey Tié. Why you ask? Just Google her name. You’ll see the great work that she has done not only for the education system in Darien but for the town itself.

Let me tell you how I met Stacey. I was sitting poolside and this friendly face was sitting next to me and just struck up a conversation. After a few more poolside conversations, I realized that Stacey was a good person and a good person to know. She knew a lot about all things Darien whether related to education or not. It was her encouragement (along with Sara Parent’s, a current Board of Education member) that I decided to run for RTM. As Stacey mentored me in the ways of RTM, I then began to fully appreciate what she has done and her outstanding track record (again, just Google her name).

We live in a democracy where votes matter. I encourage all voters to gather all the facts and properly vet all candidates before deciding who to vote for. I’ve done my homework and my vote lies with Stacey. Let’s see what your homework turns up.

As for Stacey running mate, Julie, I can’t say I know her but from what I hear she is the “Best.”

Eric Golus, District 3 RTM member