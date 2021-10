Tie and Best have best interest of children in mind

I am a Darien resident and a PhD-level immunologist with experience in vaccine research and currently developing therapies for immunological conditions.

I am writing to support Tie and Best for BOE. After watching last week’s debate, I believe that from a scientific standpoint that they have the best interest of children in mind with regards to their safety in schools during the pandemic.

Brown’s answers when asked, “What is your position on maintaining masks for students and staff in Darien schools?” were troubling. Brown responded, “I think that the decision needs to be based on the data, it needs to be based on what’s happening with kids, how are they contracting it, how many are getting sick, I haven’t seen that data to date from our town, because we haven’t had the opportunity to find out.” Firstly, his response is confusing as he’s arguing against extending emergency orders issued by Lamont, but this statement is also stating that the emergency mandates from Lamont have protected children so well against becoming infected that we “haven’t had the opportunity to find out” what happens without mandates.

Secondly, what does he mean by “opportunity to find out?” Is he implying that unmasking children to see if they get infected is a prudent strategy? This is eerily similar to methods of experimentation I’ve used in the lab, but scientists like myself wouldn’t perform an experiment of that kind, because it’s unethical.

In contrast, Tie and Best strive for in-person learning and without masks but only when it is deemed by credible health agencies. They share the common interests of parents who want to see the children thrive in school, but they also advocate for using science to make informed choices about how to best protect children in schools. After all, isn’t that the goal?

Lee Kozakiewicz Rafsky, Darien