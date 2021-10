Tie and Best are inclusive candidates

Stacey Tié and Julie Best are the most inclusive candidates for the Board of Education and have my vote. They bring the experience, energy and compassion that’s needed to ensure our schools remain a positive climate for all kids to learn and that teachers have the training and resources they need to deliver successful outcomes for our diverse student population.

Our town needs continued remediation to the impacts of COVID-19 on education, such as mental health, social skills, literacy and executive functioning. Now more than ever, we need leaders on the Board of Education who understand the importance of social-emotional learning — because kids with strong mental health and resilience are better able to learn and thrive.

As longtime engaged residents of Darien with children of all ages across Darien Public Schools, Stacey and Julie are champions of children. They are committed to rising above partisan politics to collaboratively problem-solve and accomplish goals. They will work to ensure every student feels included and has a sense of belonging and connection in our schools. A vote for Best and Tié is truly a vote for our children.

Suzanne Papajohn, Darien