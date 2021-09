There is a clear difference

This spring, Darien Democrats broadcast virtual meetings to “educate” us about Hartford initiatives that would prohibit comment by residents on multi-family developments being planned on a lot next door to their homes, and they propagated state planning for redevelopment of our town center. The Democratic candidate for Darien’s first selectman told Hartford legislators she “could support” school regionalization projects.

Darien’s Republican team has worked hard to bring to the General Assembly the views of many Darien residents that want local decision making on matters that directly impact us.

The Republican team up for election this year will enthusiastically fight for Darien’s right to make its own decisions. They are genuine in their belief that our town is best run, our children are best educated, our public safety is best managed by parents and residents of Darien, not from Hartford. The discussions in Hartford continue, they have not gone away. Vote in November for the Republican team headed by Monica McNally.

Ann-Gail Hult, Secretary of the Darien RTC