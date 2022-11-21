Letter to the Editor: Thanks for supporting Darien Library's Novel Tea

Darien Library would like to thank the community for their very generous support of its seventh annual Novel Tea on Oct. 26 at Wee Burn Country Club. A fundraising luncheon that provides the opportunity to support the library through the purchase of tickets and auction items, the Novel Tea has evolved over the past seven years to become a major source of funding for the library’s collections and programs. This year, we welcomed Taylor Jenkins Reid, author of recent New York Times best sellers "Daisy Jones and the Six," "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo," and "Malibu Rising."

Reid was a tremendous hit with our audience. Humble, approachable, and very witty, she thoughtfully discussed her most recent novel, "Carrie Soto is Back," along with her journey to becoming a writer. As guests gathered to hear her speak in a conversation moderated by Page Berger, marketing and events director at Barrett Bookstore, we were reminded of the critical role that libraries play in supporting and strengthening community.

Darien Library is truly where community happens – a unique resource hub available to us all to enhance, transform, or improve our lives, whether through a good book, a lecture on art, a thought-provoking author talk, a musical performance, access to professional resources, or questions answered by one of our skilled librarians. There is something for everyone at Darien Library!

In particular, we would like to express our immense gratitude for the exceptionally generous families and local businesses that sponsored the event this year: our Title Sponsor, the Wyper Family Author Fund; our Novel sponsors, Cathy Thomas – Houlihan Lawrence, JP Morgan Private Bank, and Moffly Media – New Canaan, Darien & Rowayton Magazine; our Novella sponsors, David Harvey Fine Jewelers and DR Bank; our Short Story sponsors A Little Something White, Baywater Properties, Deane Distinctive Design and Cabinetry, Lynn Somerville – Compass, and Sheree Frank – Houlihan Lawrence; and our Poem sponsor, Barvida.

All funds raised from the Novel Tea are dedicated to library resources, including new technology, new books and materials, and support for programs and guest speakers. We are continuously grateful for the overwhelming generosity of our friends. Without you, none of this would be possible. We hope to see you at the library soon.

Melissa Noonan, Darien Library development coordinator