Letter to the Editor: Thanks for a successful Rocktoberfest

Thanks for a successful Rocktoberfest
I am overjoyed to say that a very well-attended second annual ROCKtoberfest was held on Oct. 2 at Highland Farm in Darien. Over 1200 people came out and enjoyed the picture-perfect day of live music, performances by DAC Company dancers and East Coast Contemporary Ballet, mural painting and chalk drawing with DAC Visual Arts instructors and magic with Steve Dane. Musical guests Shot Down, Waller and Doug Allen rocked the farm with their original songs and favorite cover tunes while guests relaxed in the field and visited the many food and craft vendors at the event.