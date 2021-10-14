Letter to the Editor: Thanks for a successful Rocktoberfest

Thanks for a successful Rocktoberfest

I am overjoyed to say that a very well-attended second annual ROCKtoberfest was held on Oct. 2 at Highland Farm in Darien. Over 1200 people came out and enjoyed the picture-perfect day of live music, performances by DAC Company dancers and East Coast Contemporary Ballet, mural painting and chalk drawing with DAC Visual Arts instructors and magic with Steve Dane. Musical guests Shot Down, Waller and Doug Allen rocked the farm with their original songs and favorite cover tunes while guests relaxed in the field and visited the many food and craft vendors at the event.

ROCKtoberfest was hosted by the Darien Arts Center and Darien Parks and Recreation. We are so grateful for the partnership with Parks and Rec and the outstanding work of Jami Gore and Pam Gery in coordinating so many of the details for this annual fundraiser benefiting both organizations. I would also like to express sincere gratitude to the DAC Board of Directors, especially Andrea Jackson, DAC Fundraising Chair, the Tri-M volunteers, DAC Visual Arts and Dance instructors and all who volunteered to make this event such a success. Additionally, we would like to offer sincere thanks to our sponsor, the Marchesi Team at Compass Real Estate and all who attended in support of the Darien Arts Center and Darien Parks and Recreation.

Fun was had by all, and we are looking forward to ROCKtoberfest 2022 scheduled to take place next October!

Amy Allen, Executive Director of the Darien Arts Center