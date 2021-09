Thankful for thoughtful dialog

I would like to celebrate that so many parents got up to share their insight and opinions at Tuesday night’s Board of Education meeting, several for the first time. This was authentic civic engagement, thoughtful dialog, and this is what our community should expect of our town government.

In the future, we hope the members of the public, who dismissed the important questions of curriculum process as political or uninformed, will show more tolerance of robust discussion and address signs of bias in our district.

David Brown and I believe in the voice of parents. We support robust civic engagement. We support your right to share your opinions. Vote Brown Wurm for Board of Education in November.

Tara Wurm, candidate for Darien Board of Education