Letter to the Editor: Stevenson backs McNally, Zagrodzky, Minnick

Stevenson endorses McNally, Zagrodzky and Minnick to lead

When it comes to politics, local issues are the things that impact our daily lives the most. Safe neighborhoods, a vibrant downtown, thoughtful development, great schools, clean parks, well-maintained sidewalks, roads and public facilities and best-in-class emergency services — at a sustainable price for tax payers — are foundational to our quality of life. The people we elect as our local leaders matter! Local leaders set the vision for our town and, important in these divisive times, the tone of policy and political discourse. They determine the size of your local tax bill. Our leaders should advocate for Darien beyond our borders and must be willing to support our town’s future free from unsolicited regional and state interference.

There is no greater privilege than serving as an elected or appointed official. Thank you for trusting me for 10 years to serve as your first selectman. Over those years, I’ve learned that long-term strategic thinking, business experience, building trusted relationships, open communication, transparency and collaboration across town boards are the keys to a well-managed. We need a cohesive team of leaders who know how to make tough decisions, when needed.

Together, we have done great things for Darien. Our town is more vibrant than ever. Families and businesses are moving to town at a record pace. Because I care so deeply about the future of our town, my choice to lead us into the future as your first selectman is Monica McNally and her teammates Jon Zagrodzky and Marcy Minnick. An exceptional team of dedicated, experienced leaders who love Darien and are committed to our town’s future success. Join me in voting for McNally, Zagrodzky and Minnick on Nov. 2.

Darien First Selectman Jayme Stevenson