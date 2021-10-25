Letter to the Editor: Stevenson backs McNally, Zagrodzky, Minnick

Stevenson endorses McNally, Zagrodzky and Minnick to lead
When it comes to politics, local issues are the things that impact our daily lives the most. Safe neighborhoods, a vibrant downtown, thoughtful development, great schools, clean parks, well-maintained sidewalks, roads and public facilities and best-in-class emergency services — at a sustainable price for tax payers — are foundational to our quality of life. The people we elect as our local leaders matter! Local leaders set the vision for our town and, important in these divisive times, the tone of policy and political discourse. They determine the size of your local tax bill. Our leaders should advocate for Darien beyond our borders and must be willing to support our town’s future free from unsolicited regional and state interference.