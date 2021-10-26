Letter to the Editor: State Senate boundaries need to be redrawn for Darien

State Senate boundaries need to be redrawn for Darien
In concert with the Federal census, Connecticut is constitutionally bound to review the state population every 10 years and reapportion legislative district boundary lines. The 2020 census was completed four months behind schedule and as a result, Gov. Ned Lamont has appointed a Reapportionment Commission; state Sen. Bob Duff (D) is a member of the commission. The commission has until the end of November to complete their analysis and vote on the reallocation of district boundaries.