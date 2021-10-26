Letter to the Editor: State Senate boundaries need to be redrawn for Darien

State Senate boundaries need to be redrawn for Darien

In concert with the Federal census, Connecticut is constitutionally bound to review the state population every 10 years and reapportion legislative district boundary lines. The 2020 census was completed four months behind schedule and as a result, Gov. Ned Lamont has appointed a Reapportionment Commission; state Sen. Bob Duff (D) is a member of the commission. The commission has until the end of November to complete their analysis and vote on the reallocation of district boundaries.

Darien is presently divided by the 25th and 27th state Senate Districts; the incumbent state Senators are Duff and Patricia Billy Miller (D). The boundaries of these two districts mix the population of Darien with that of Norwalk and Stamford.

I submit that the 25th and 27th Senate districts do not serve Darien; the population is weighted heavily to the voters of Norwalk and Stamford and dilutes the voters of Darien. Darien needs state Senate representation that is more accountable to Darien’s interests.

If you agree the Town of Darien should have representation in Hartford under one Senate district (not two), then please email the Reapportionment Commission at reapportionment@cga.ct.gov and tell them state Senate boundaries need to be redrawn with Darien under one state senator.

Rolf Obin, Darien