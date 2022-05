Last spring, I noticed a few Pride flags quietly flying around town, and I wondered if more people in Darien would be interested in showing their support to the LGBTQ community if given the chance.

So I decided to take a chance.

I worked with a local printer to design “Darien Pride” rainbow lawn signs. I posted on a local moms Facebook page that I had a few signs to sell. Little did I know that I had just invited more than 400 residents of Darien to come to my garage to pick up their signs.

When they did, I heard so many incredibly important and personal stories. Stories from tearful moms and dads, who were worried about their children who felt isolated and judged and unaccepted. Happy moms and dads, who couldn’t wait to plant the lawn sign in their yards to surprise their child when they came home from college. Grateful moms, who thanked me for bringing some light to something that otherwise felt very dark. Next generation moms and wads, who wanted their babies to know that love is love is love is love.

This year, the sale of lawn signs is a bit more coordinated. They can be purchased online from a link posted on www.FB.com/DarienCTPride. Instead of picking them up in my garage, they will be distributed at The Depot, The Darien YMCA, and The Darien Library. We expect more sales this year. We expect more growth, more acceptance, and more inclusivity. We expect more people in our Darien community to show their love.

Ann Reed, Darien