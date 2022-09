The Action Network of Darien Democrats is excited to announce the opening of the Darien Democratic Headquarters located at 170 Noroton Ave.

Our headquarters will be open this Saturday between noon and 1 p.m. to pick up your free lawn signs, bumper stickers and buttons.

With democracy on the ballot, our headquarters will be a place for grassroots actions including canvassing, phone banking and texting. We will be reaching out to voters locally, statewide, and in targeted races across the country.

The threat to democracy is real, and not only threatened in states such as Pennsylvania. Here in Connecticut, we are hearing of plans to challenge the outcomes of our upcoming elections. We need your help.

The reversal of Roe, once thought to be settled law, showed us that we cannot take anything for granted. We need you to support Democratic candidates who will fight and protect our democratic institutions and fundamental freedoms such as your vote, marrying who you love and reproductive freedom for women.

Please join us in this fight to save democracy by texting us at 203-943-1162 and saying “I want to help!” We will get back to you right away.

Looking forward to seeing you this Saturday from noon to 1 p.m. at Darien Democratic Headquarters, 170 Noroton Ave.

Randall Klein, Darien