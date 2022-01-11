Skip to main content
Opinion

Letter to the Editor: Rethink Parklands project before it’s too late

I have spent countless hours over 37 years walking in Sellecks Woods on the beautiful paths created by Chris Filmer and Friends of Sellecks Woods. It is a one of a kind resource in Darien. It should not be lost to the whims of some developer. Planning and Zoning Commission members have heard all of the pleas of those who love this area. We hope they will consider seriously what and who this impacts.

I am appalled that Friends of Sellecks Woods and the Land Trust of Darien, who I have supported previously, would abandon their ideals.

The building will remove nine old growth trees which are homes to animals, birds and holders of the soil. No one here will live to see the new trees grow to such majesty.

I hear owls calling nightly. They live in Sellecks Woods now, but will leave when the construction begins. The deer, rabbits and birds will leave, vernal ponds will be altered and forever lost and the lake will be destroyed by runoff. Why would groups such as the above ever lend support to this? They should be ashamed of their support. These apartments will overcrowd our schools, add extra buses and cars to our neighborhood.

Members of the Friends of Sellecks Woods and Land Trust of Darien should never have supported this. Please rethink what you are doing. When the damage has been done, it will be too late.

Rebecca Siciliano, Darien