Letter to the Editor: Rethink Parklands project before it’s too late

I have spent countless hours over 37 years walking in Sellecks Woods on the beautiful paths created by Chris Filmer and Friends of Sellecks Woods. It is a one of a kind resource in Darien. It should not be lost to the whims of some developer. Planning and Zoning Commission members have heard all of the pleas of those who love this area. We hope they will consider seriously what and who this impacts.

I am appalled that Friends of Sellecks Woods and the Land Trust of Darien, who I have supported previously, would abandon their ideals.