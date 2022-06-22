Letter to the Editor: RTM members, you have a big decision

Great Island is the last large undeveloped waterfront land in Darien. Our town is 98 percent developed with an increasing population density. This may be the only chance to preserve the last big open space for residents. Future generations will thank us if we intelligently deal with this opportunity.

The only way most residents can visit is by driving. This park might attract several thousand vehicles on summer days. Astonishingly little thought has been given to access and parking. How many acres need to be tarmacked for parking? Goodwives River Road and Rings End Road are the only approach roads and are already choked with local traffic. Would Rings End Bridge have to be widened? Indeed, have any traffic and parking studies been made and if so, did they consider out-of-towners as well as residents?