Opinion

Letter to the Editor: Protect our nature preserves

Darien Planning & Zoning regulations — 522 B under site requirements — stipulates, “An environmental impact study shall be prepared as part of any application which shall clearly illustrate all effects upon environmental factors including but not limited to: flood-prone areas; water bodies; aquifers; trees and vegetation; storm drainage systems; soils; wetlands; and other such elements. Such a study shall describe proposed measures to mitigate environmental damage while still accomplishing the basic objectives of the proposed development.”

The 3 Parklands Drive site abuts the Dunlap Woods and Selleck’s Woods nature preserves. The 50 acres of nature preserve checks all items listed in 522B.

But Bob Gillon says 522 B doesn’t apply to 3 Parklands, and he would know. Gillon and his team wrote the Designed Office Multi-Family Residential (DOMR) Overlay Zone and had P&Z pass it, specifically to propose the 3 Parklands complex.

The commission approved the DOMR in June. 3 Parklands is the only project to which the new overlay zone currently applies.

So why does the Gillon team say 522B doesn’t apply to them or their 85,000-square-foot multi-family dwelling?

Because the 3 Parklands proposal is for a designed office multi-family residential building, not a designed multi-family residential building. If it were a DMR, 522 B would apply. So, the multi-family residential is the same, but the Parklands property was originally an office building, so it doesn’t have to do an environmental impact study? So the fact that it is adjacent to the Dunlap Woods and Selleck’s Woods nature preserves means nothing to P&Z?

If Bob Gillon gets his approvals for this 85,000-square-foot building, he could sell the project to a builder who will then construct multi-family residential dwellings on the property. No environmental impact study is needed.

P&Z, please require Bob Gillon to submit a third-party environmental impact study and protect our nature preserves.

Natalie Tallis, Darien