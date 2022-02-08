Letter to the Editor: Protect our nature preserves

Darien Planning & Zoning regulations — 522 B under site requirements — stipulates, “An environmental impact study shall be prepared as part of any application which shall clearly illustrate all effects upon environmental factors including but not limited to: flood-prone areas; water bodies; aquifers; trees and vegetation; storm drainage systems; soils; wetlands; and other such elements. Such a study shall describe proposed measures to mitigate environmental damage while still accomplishing the basic objectives of the proposed development.”

The 3 Parklands Drive site abuts the Dunlap Woods and Selleck’s Woods nature preserves. The 50 acres of nature preserve checks all items listed in 522B.