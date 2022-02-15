Letter to the Editor: Personal attacks cannot tolerated

We are so fortunate to live in a town that includes hundreds of amazing volunteers and elected officials who volunteer thousands of hours of their time to help make our town the wonderful place we call home. We are a strong community made up of people who are passionate about contributing to the success of our town.

As fellow community members, it is important we are respectful of each other and appreciative of the efforts of those who choose to serve our town. In their roles as elected or appointed officials, they are acting as public representatives and do not deserve to be attacked personally for how they discuss an issue or how they vote.