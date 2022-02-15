Skip to main content
Opinion

Letter to the Editor: Personal attacks cannot tolerated

We are so fortunate to live in a town that includes hundreds of amazing volunteers and elected officials who volunteer thousands of hours of their time to help make our town the wonderful place we call home. We are a strong community made up of people who are passionate about contributing to the success of our town.

As fellow community members, it is important we are respectful of each other and appreciative of the efforts of those who choose to serve our town. In their roles as elected or appointed officials, they are acting as public representatives and do not deserve to be attacked personally for how they discuss an issue or how they vote.

Strength and leadership come from sharing and discussing differing views. As human beings, we will never all agree, but we must be respectful and compassionate toward others. Our continued success will come from listening to differing view points, having open dialogue, and striving to find common ground. Personal attacks and threats toward one another cannot tolerated or accepted.

As members of the Board of Selectmen we are proud to be one of the many bipartisan boards, elected by the public, to serve and lead the town of Darien. We encourage our community to always leave space for open dialogue that includes differing opinions and maintain respect for people who hold those opinions.

Darien Board of Selectmen