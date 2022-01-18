Letter to the Editor: Open Choice school program — Noble thought but timing could not be worse

Like many parents of the elementary school kids in Darien, I am shocked to hear about the proposed Open Choice program to start this fall in our elementary schools.

The idea of busing Norwalk kids to our schools so that our children can “experience diversity” looks good on paper and fits the politically-correct talk but it fails to recognize the real needs of our Darien kids. Our kids have lost the normalcy of the last two school years due to the pandemic — they have endured remote learning, enormous absences, quarantines, shortage of teachers — we all know that.