Letter to the Editor: Ochman leads with integrity and honesty

Ochman leads with integrity and honesty

Tara Ochman is our choice to lead Darien forward as our next first selectman. Darien is our hometown. We care about Darien; it is the community we were raised in, and the town we chose to return to in which to raise our own families. We are invested in what comes next, and ensuring that Darien continues to thrive for the future generations of families. Tara leads with integrity and honesty. She is a candidate with experience and with a record of proven results.