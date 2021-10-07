Letter to the Editor: Ochman is the leader Darien needs

Ochman is the leader Darien needs

Tara Ochman is the leader that Darien needs. I’ve been impressed by the leadership Tara has demonstrated on the Board of Education as both a member and chair. Her ability to actively listen and willingness to learn, lead to the Board of Ed making decisions that has kept our district as one of the best school districts in the nation. Tara will bring these vital leadership skills to the office of first selectman. This year after the storms of July and September during which raw sewage flowed into parts of our home, Tara took the time to visit our home and meet with neighbors listening to descriptions of what occurred. Whether your home has been flooded by water or sewage, you know how costly this type of damage can be to your home and family. Tara's active listening skills allow her to effectively develop steps the town can take to investigate the cause and find a solution to this and other problems Darien may face.