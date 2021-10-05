Letter to the Editor: Ochman is the choice for first selectman

Ochman is the choice for first selectman

Watching Tara Ochman as she served on the Board of Education as a member and as chair over the past five years has solidified her as my choice for first selectman. I did not know Tara personally until she was elected to the Board of Education. As a parent I was very impressed with how she handled many difficult decisions while keeping our school system on track during dynamic times. I reached out to Tara to learn more about her, and to understand how she considers challenges and decisions. She has been open, honest and approachable — willing to answer emails, take phone calls and sit down to listen and understand different perspectives. She looks at issues and tries to understand them from many viewpoints, with an eye on creating real solutions for the benefit of the community. Tara has been honest and steadfast in her role advocating for our children and representing our school district. All this coupled with her knowledge of local issues and the countless hours she has already committed to our town make her a superb choice for first selectman. She will take on the job with energy and enthusiasm. I encourage you to vote for Tara Ochman for first selectman on Nov 2.