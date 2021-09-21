Letter to the Editor: Ochman is committed to the community and our children's future

Ochman is committed to the community and our children’s future

We are incredibly fortunate to have an experienced and accomplished leader, Tara Ochman running to be Darien’s next first selectman. I have served with Tara on the Board of Education for five years. I saw first-hand Tara’s ability to lead, work through difficult issues and delve down into a complex budget. She remained measured and respectful during some of our most trying times, and supportive of initiatives which would allow us to move the district forward. Through her tenure, we have maintained Darien’s status as having one of the best school systems in the nation. Her commitment has always been to the future of our children and community.