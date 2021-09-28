Letter to the Editor: Ochman is a proven leader

Ochman is a proven leader
I was fortunate to grow up in Darien and returned to my hometown as a 20-something-year-old. As someone who follows and is involved in politics, this year I became a proud member of Tara Ochman’s campaign team. Tara is the only candidate who is speaking about Darien’s future while her opponent is talking about maintaining the status quo. Darien is a terrific town but, let’s be honest, we do face certain challenges. For example, flooding. I’ve come to learn that flooding has been a town issue for more than a decade. But it’s been a decade since the town government took action. Tara’s opponent was the chair of the Public Works Committee of the RTM, the committee that could have addressed flooding, but she failed to lead.