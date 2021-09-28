Letter to the Editor: Ochman is a proven leader

Ochman is a proven leader

I was fortunate to grow up in Darien and returned to my hometown as a 20-something-year-old. As someone who follows and is involved in politics, this year I became a proud member of Tara Ochman’s campaign team. Tara is the only candidate who is speaking about Darien’s future while her opponent is talking about maintaining the status quo. Darien is a terrific town but, let’s be honest, we do face certain challenges. For example, flooding. I’ve come to learn that flooding has been a town issue for more than a decade. But it’s been a decade since the town government took action. Tara’s opponent was the chair of the Public Works Committee of the RTM, the committee that could have addressed flooding, but she failed to lead.

Tara has a demonstrated track record of leadership. As the chair of the Darien Board of Education from 2017 to 2020, Tara guided an organization with a significantly larger budget and headcount than the Board of Selectmen - and she did so adeptly through turbulent times, including the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tara is focused on the future and has a vision for Darien. She understands we need to do the work every day to make Darien the best town it can be to raise a family, educate your children, and enjoy retirement.

Darien needs a proven leader as its next first selectman. Tara Ochman is that proven leader.

On Election Day, Nov. 2, Vote Row A for Tara Ochman to be our next first selectman.

Will Simpson, Darien