Ochman has a solid, actionable flood plan

Endorsing Tara Ochman as Darien’s next first selectman is a great honor. Tara brings to the position unparalleled experience, serving on the Darien Board of Education as both member and chair. She has done so skillfully being proactive, using good judgment, demonstrating leadership, strength, fortitude and grace.

Unfortunately, my home like so many others, flooded during the past two storms, and Tara, an elected and compassionate official, reached out. I am certain Tara is the only candidate that has a solid, actionable flood plan. This is unlike other town plans, including that of Superstorm Sandy, that sit on the shelf.

Darien has suffered severe adverse weather-related losses. Residents and businesses can attest to the imposed socioeconomic and health-related costs. We need a First Selectman who can challenge adversity, and her name is Tara Ochman.

Vote Row A on Election Day, Nov. 2 - Tara Ochman for First Selectman.

Christine Castles, treasurer of Friends of Tara Ochman, treasurer for the Democratic Town Committee