Letter to the Editor: No justification for rejecting Open Choice

Last week’s Board of Education vote rejecting Open Choice was discouraging.
Superintendent Alan Addley has recommended implementing Open Choice, stating unequivocally that the program is in the best interests of Darien students. When a school board - by a razor-thin margin - substitutes its own judgment for that of the educational experts, the majority must articulate a reasoned explanation of its vote. The majority didn’t do so here. During deliberations prior to the board’s vote, they provided no countervailing viewpoints where other school districts participating in Open Choice regretted doing so. By all accounts, neighboring school districts enrolled in Open Choice are happy with the program, reaping the benefits that come with welcoming students from different backgrounds.