Letter to the Editor: No justification for rejecting Open Choice

Last week’s Board of Education vote rejecting Open Choice was discouraging.

Superintendent Alan Addley has recommended implementing Open Choice, stating unequivocally that the program is in the best interests of Darien students. When a school board - by a razor-thin margin - substitutes its own judgment for that of the educational experts, the majority must articulate a reasoned explanation of its vote. The majority didn’t do so here. During deliberations prior to the board’s vote, they provided no countervailing viewpoints where other school districts participating in Open Choice regretted doing so. By all accounts, neighboring school districts enrolled in Open Choice are happy with the program, reaping the benefits that come with welcoming students from different backgrounds.

The opposing board members attempted to justify their opposition to Open Choice by hiding behind the pandemic, insisting that we must put our students first. No one in the majority, however, explained how 16 kindergartners - placed in four of our schools - would preclude the administration from prioritizing the educational needs of our children. Some board members cited cost concerns, but the overwhelming recorded evidence demonstrates that partaking in this program will create a net benefit to the budget. Two board members cited cafeteria seating arrangements as a reason to put Open Choice on hold. Children seated far apart at lunch surely can’t be a reason not to move forward with Open Choice.

Overriding the recommendations of school officials - responsible for the education and well-being of our kids - is serious business. While the board plays a vital oversight role, its decisions must be well-grounded, rooted in the facts and defendable. The board’s vote shutting down Open Choice does not meet this standard.

The good news: This can be fixed. The board should reconsider its decision and adopt Dr. Addley’s recommendation to participate in Open Choice.

Joseph Perry, Darien