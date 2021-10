Neumann and Burke will take us forward

We love our beautiful beaches and parks. We love our library. We have the best teachers and school staff. We have amazing small businesses. We love our property values. Our police department and volunteer firefighters are incredible.

We love Darien, but in order to thrive as a community we need forward-thinking people sitting on the Board of Selectmen who are willing to listen to all of us. This is why we are voting for Sarah Neumann and Mike Burke.

Sarah led both the Hindley PTO and the Darien High School Parents Association where she continues to serve on other committees. President of the Junior League, RTM member for three years, current member of the Board of Selectmen, Sarah still makes the time to be an active member of her church and supportive of her neighbors here in town.

Mike brings a well-rounded service record of his own as a member of the Education, Public Health & Safety, Town Government & Structure, and Administration committees during his several terms on the RTM. In addition, he served on the Board of Education for six years.

These two beyond-qualified candidates have served our community well, creating a positive plan for the future, and they have done so by following the golden rule. Join us here, in 2021, where everyone has a voice, and vote for Mike and Sarah on Nov. 2. They will take us all forward by doing what’s right, not what they are told.

Kathryn Doran, Darien

Susie Flaherty, Darien