McNally has the skills, knowledge, ability and experience

Based on many years of working with Monica McNally in the Representative Town Meeting (RTM), I strongly support Monica becoming our next first selectman.

Monica has the skills, knowledge, ability, and experience to be an excellent first selectman for our town. My experience working with Monica is three-fold and I will explain.

As head of the Public Works Committee, Monica provided insights to the full RTM on public works issues. In particular, I watched as Monica led the way on the plastic bag issue from an interesting idea presented by a group of concerned citizens thru the different stages to a successful bill: defining a viable approach, structuring the proposal to gain the support of the many constituents, and leading her committee and two other town committees to create town guidelines that passed all town bodies. All this was while incorporating the state regulations which were being formulated at the same time. The result is a program that works for our town.

As part of the RTM, both Monica and I served as the two vice chairs of rules, which is the organizing body of the RTM. We worked closely together and easily formed a team to help organize RTM activities, especially thru the difficult transition to effective virtual meetings.

Monica also joined the RTM Rules Technology Subcommittee which I lead. Her thoughtful insights and valuable contributions as part of the team helped structure our recommendations.

Based on these different experiences, I totally support Monica’s stepping up to the leadership role of first selectman. Please join me and vote for Monica McNally as first selectman of Darien in November.

Lois Schneider, RTM District 1