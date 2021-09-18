Letter to the Editor: McNally for first selectman

Monica McNally for first selectman

Starting in December 2018 I served with Monica McNally on the RTM Public Works Committee; as chairman Monica demonstrated knowledge, tolerance, consideration, inclusiveness, curiosity and sensible budgetary leadership. Monica was instrumental in the passing of numerous initiatives and budgetary items resulting in significant positive impact to the quality of life in Darien. These important infrastructure initiatives don’t gain much notoriety but they foster improvements to town safety, sidewalks, roads, waste management and recycling, sewer and storm drainage etc. She also served on the RTM Rules Committee and subcommittee for technology. Monica’s volunteerism set a high standard for members of the RTM. In June of this year Monica moved on to serve on the Board of Selectmen where she contributes to the workings and business of the town. She has a thorough knowledge of the challenges Darien faces and the budget process that has maintained sound and reasonable town operating costs. It was an honor and a pleasure to serve with Monica and I am confident she will carry forward the interests of Darien with the same competency demonstrated during her time on the Public Works and Rules Committee. Monica has my endorsement and support for her election to the office of First Selectman. This Election Day vote Monica McNally for first selectman.