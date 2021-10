McNally can be counted on

I met Monica McNally 16 years ago as Cub Scout leaders in Pack 161. She impressed me as smart, honest, hard-working and a good listener full of positivity.

Monica brings the same traits to the job representing us now, on the Board of Selectmen. She has served as a leader on the RTM — rising to VC of the Rules Committee and chair of the Public Works Committee. Her leadership style is listening, learning and bringing people together by building consensus.

Monica’s deep roots and relevant experience include being a founding member of OPUS for Person-to-Person, president of the YWCA Women’s Group, and an active advocate on multiple school boards, the Boys & Girls Club and Pegasus. She also has a passion for our environment.

Importantly, Monica brings ten years of experience working in finance. A successful financial advisor at Smith Barney, Monica helped clients define goals, establish budgets, personalize risk management and manage investments. She continues to research and track financial markets and economic trends. She has a proven track record to successfully manage our town budget.

Monica will continue to listen to our voices because she believes that relationships and trust matter — she will never forget that she represents us. She believes in the common sense values of a grass-roots, bottom-up government — that the voices of the people truly matter. She can be counted on to push back on the top-down mandates coming out of Hartford.

Please join me in supporting Monica on Nov. 2!

Lorraine Golino, Darien