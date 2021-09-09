Letter to the Editor: McNally best way to lead Darien forward

McNally best way to lead Darien forward

For over 20 years, I have known Monica McNally as a natural leader, extremely capable of organizing groups of people to achieve good things. From the days our children attended Tokeneke School kindergarten together, and our co-leadership of a pack of Cub Scouts, to watching her for years working with the Darien RTM, she has always brought people together for large, and small, causes. Her way of consensus building, and listening to the voices of others, has proved to be a perfect way for her to be a considerate but strong force, and will be the best way to lead Darien forward.