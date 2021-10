McNally, Zagrodzky and Minnick are proven leaders

Please support candidates Monica McNally, Jon Zagrodzky and Marcy Minnick for the Darien Board of Selectmen.

Darien is fortunate to have three proven leaders that are ready to help lead our well managed town into the future. As Darien faces increased pressure from Hartford to take more from Darien and give us less, these three, with Monica as the leader, are the critical voices our town needs.

Monica has given back to Darien ever since she arrived in town. She is currently a selectman and has a strong background in finance. Having been part of the RTM and chairing the Public Works Committee for three years she earned respect from all those she worked with and shown to be a true leader.

I had the pleasure of working with Jon Zagrodzky during my three terms on the Board of Selectman and was always impressed with his knowledge of the issues facing the town. He was meticulous in his research and considered all views, including opposing ones, when it came down to making decisions.

Marcy came to Darien and immediately got involved in helping our town be a better place. She has extensive small business knowledge and will be a strong advocate for our vibrant business community.

We are so lucky as a town to have such an enviable team step up at such an important time. Monica, Jon and Marcy clearly have the skill sets to work with Darien residents and our state government in Hartford alike during this critical time.

The experience, leadership, thoughtful common-sense approach, will be invaluable in keeping Darien the special town that it is.

Please join me in supporting Monica, Jon and Marcy

Jerry Nielsen, Darien