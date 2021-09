McNally, Zagrodzky and Minnick will lead Darien

First Selectman candidate Monica McNally, and Board of Selectmen candidates Jon Zagrodzky and Marcy Minnick are the team that will continue to lead Darien to be a town people want to move to, raise a family, shop, dine, open a business and retire in.

Monica, currently on the Board of Selectmen, has been giving back to the town for over 25 years. As a community advocate, she was a founding member of OPUS and president of the YWCA Women‘s Club. Elected to the RTM 8 years ago, she quickly rose to the leadership roles of vice-chair of the Rules Committee and chaired the Public Works Committee. Importantly, Monica has a solid foundation in finance, having worked as a financial consultant for Smith Barney.

She has a track record of listening to residents and working collaboratively to determine a goal and accomplish that goal. Monica has the drive, determination, people skills, and common sense to lead Darien.

Jon serves as chair of the Board of Finance and has a comprehensive knowledge of Darien town government. He spent years working with his colleagues ensuring taxpayers get the best value for their tax dollars and making sure Darien is financially strong. Jon has enjoyed a long successful career in the finance field.

Marcy and her husband have three children in the Darien Public schools. She brings years of business management/small business ownership experience, along with serving on the RTM. Marcy is also a member of the board of ManufactureCT a statewide trade organization, she currently serves as vice president and heads the Government Affairs Committee.

I trust, respect, and believe in Monica, Jon and Marcy!

Please join me in voting for Monica McNally, for First Selectman and her running mates Jon Zagrodzky and Marcy Minnick for the Board of Selectmen!

Susan Marks, Darien