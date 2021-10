McNally - Zagrodzky - Minnick are the strongest and most experienced team

I strongly urge the voters of Darien to elect Monica McNally as our first selectman on Nov. 2.

Having worked with Monica for many years on the RTM, she has earned the highest respect of her peers and is recognized as a true leader. Her dedication, work ethic and financial acumen are the perfect combination we need in our next first selectman. Monica’s extensive experience with our town government has provided her with the practical know-how to manage Darien through the inevitable uncertainty that lies ahead. Monica is unquestionably fair, open-minded, pragmatic and dedicated to the success of our community. Most importantly, Monica is a creative fighter who knows how to hold off the socialist-leaning state government from further encroaching on our unique community and the way of life we have worked so hard to create.

Overall, the McNally - Zagrodzky - Minnick Team may be the strongest and most experienced team I have witnessed in my 31 years as a Darien resident. I am certain they will work tirelessly on behalf of all Darien residents. I urge you to support Monica, John and Marcy with your vote on Nov. 2.

Patrick Keane, Darien