District 1 has a vacancy on the Representative Town Meeting, Darien’s legislative body. If you are a resident of District 1 and have an interest in being part of making decisions that shape Darien’s future, contact Jenny Schwartz, District 1 chair, at jennyschwartzrtm@gmail.com to learn more.

District 1 will expect to caucus to fill the vacancy by the first week in January 2022.