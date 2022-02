Two members of the Planning and Zoning Commission have let their ideological beliefs lead them in a direction that ignores hard evidence of the overdevelopment of 3 Parklands Drive.

The project’s engineer and P&Z have created a new zone that eliminates a review by the town Environmental Protection Commission and exceeds size and height for current residential building.

Instead of being concerned with the negative impacts this project has on the residents, nature preserve and town’s infrastructure, their ideology of two extremes is leading to an approval of 3 Parklands, a 60-unit, 52-foot-high apartment building which all members of P&Z have agreed is just too big.

On one side is Adam Balgach’s argument that affordable housing must be created at all costs. Mr. Balgach has made this his sole mission. In his support of the project, he has cited letters from Daren Land Trust and Parks and Recreation. These letters are not from environmental or land use professionals and do not provide scientific evidence to prove an absence of negative impact to the town’s nature preserve.

On the other side is Jim Rand, suggesting the builder has the right to do whatever he wants with his property. He believes the applicant can build as big and as imposing as the new zoning overlay allows without P&Z exercising their ability to implement limitations or reject the application based on standards set forth in the special permit process.

Yes, we need affordable housing and property owners have rights. However, these things should not come at the cost to the quality of life for Darien residents and future generations.

Thomas Conway, Darien