Letter to the Editor: Leaf-rakers deserve thanks for helping Darien seniors

contributed by Michele Treacy

Fall leaf-raking thanks

At Home In Darien would like to thank the many volunteer groups and families who participated in the fall leaf-raking program: The St. Thomas More Youth Group of Darien; The Church of Latter Day Saints Youth Darien Ward; Community Fund of Darien’s Thriving Youth Task Force; MMS Gives Back; Troop 219 (a girls’ troop in Scouts BSA); students from The Harvey School; the Wheeler, Ventker and Vicente families; and Grace Liu, all who spent 396 combined hours raking, bagging and hauling numerous piles of leaves from the homes of 19 Darien seniors. We are grateful to these groups and individuals for their kindness and service to the community.