Kindness matters

Our community has been through a great deal these past few weeks. Whether at Darien High School or in political campaigns, people are hurting and being hurt by the insensitive words and actions of a few. Tolerance is in short supply, likely fueled by the stress and anxiety we’ve all experienced over the past year and a half.

While recent events suggest we are a community with challenges, we know we are better than this. We must rise up, come together and overcome by recommitting ourselves to the values that are foundational to a healthy community…civility, respect, honesty and trust.

We are family, friends, neighbors and colleagues with so much more in common than separates us. Our individual actions and reactions create the social fabric of our community. It is our collective responsibility to right the wrongs, take the high road and say we are sorry when we need to. Look for the good in one another and the positivity of our differences. Agree to disagree respectfully. Forgive. Celebrate what’s good. Choose love over hate every time. Kindness matters. Always.

First Selectman Jayme Stevenson

State Rep. Terrie Wood