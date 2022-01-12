Letter to the Editor: Keep outside experts out of Darien schools

I am sorry to read that the Board of Education is considering allowing the administration to hire Calif.-based diversity consultant, Ken Shelton. This is definitely not in the best interests of this town. His posting “Grading is Capitalist, Racist and Exploitative” should be reason alone to nix this outright despite school officials’ assurances that Darien’s grading systems will not be affected.

Whether or not that is true, it is a huge tell to the man’s thinking process. The parents that are claiming the end goals are “Marxist” are absolutely correct. He and his fellow careerists aren’t about common sense solutions but following a line of reasoning that will take us down a path of no return.