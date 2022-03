Darien’s Representative Town Meeting has announced a vacancy in District II.

The RTM is the own’s nonpartisan legislative body and is comprised of 100 members representing six districts. Any registered voter is eligible for election to the RTM in the district where they reside. Interim vacancies that occur between November elections are filled by a caucus of district members. Members elected through a caucus must run in the next regular town election.

RTM responsibilities include passing town ordinances, appropriating funds, and approving town budgets and employee contracts. The full RTM meets approximately six times per year. Members are assigned to one of eight standing committees where members research and analyze relevant subject matters and report to the full RTM. In their work RTM members do not identify publicly with a political party.

If you are interested in being considered for this open position and would like to know whether your street is in District II, visit www.darienct.gov and select “Departments and Services” from the menu. Continue to the heading “Election Administrators/Registrars of Voters,” then select “Voting Districts” and choose “District II Alphabetical Street Listing for Polling Locations.”

Please contact me at clarasartori0@gmail.com or 203-470-0312 for additional information.

Clara Sartori, chairman of Darien RTM District II