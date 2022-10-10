Skip to main content
Opinion

Letter to the Editor: Jim Himes is a champion for CT's economy, its environment, women’s rights

Rep. Jim Himes has been a tremendous asset to Fairfield County and deserves reelection. He is a champion for Connecticut’s economy, its environment and for women’s rights. 

Jim’s support of the Inflation Reduction Act provides a good example of his dedication to Connecticut’s environment and economy. That bill will result in a 40 percent reduction in emissions in the next decade by, among other things, offering tax credits to companies and consumers engaged in renewable energy projects. Not a single Republican in Congress voted for it! Fortunately, Jim was there to support it for us.

Jim also secured $5.4 billion in federal funding for desperately needed transportation improvements in Fairfield County and elsewhere from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. 

As the husband of a breast cancer survivor and the proud father of two outstanding daughters, Jim also understands the importance of women’s rights, particularly women’s health care issues. He is, and will continue to be, a staunch defender of them at a time when they are under attack by the GOP. I never thought that a national abortion ban could be seriously proposed in Congress. Yet, that has now happened, and, thankfully, Rep. Jim Himes is there to fight back. 

Finally, I have gotten to know Jim personally during his time in Congress. He is smart, decent and a hardworking public servant. He says things as he sees them and does not speak in “talking-point” English. We are lucky to have him representing us.

Let’s keep Jim Himes in Congress!

David Bayne, Darien