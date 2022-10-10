Letter to the Editor: Jim Himes is a champion for CT's economy, its environment, women’s rights

Rep. Jim Himes has been a tremendous asset to Fairfield County and deserves reelection. He is a champion for Connecticut’s economy, its environment and for women’s rights.

Jim’s support of the Inflation Reduction Act provides a good example of his dedication to Connecticut’s environment and economy. That bill will result in a 40 percent reduction in emissions in the next decade by, among other things, offering tax credits to companies and consumers engaged in renewable energy projects. Not a single Republican in Congress voted for it! Fortunately, Jim was there to support it for us.