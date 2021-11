It’s just too much

The 4-story proposed 60-apartment structure at 3 Parklands Drive is just too much on a dead-end drive, which is already home to a senior residence of 80 people.

We’re reasonable, but this structure is unreasonable.

The density capacity of this proposed structure will exceed and exhaust this small dead-end drive, which flows into the natural wonder and tranquility of the town owned Selleck’s Woods Preserve. Preserving access to Selleck’s Woods would diminish, tranquility would be gone. The shadows of a 4-story structure would cast a dark shadow over Selleck’s Woods, the senior residence and the neighboring Fairmead Street. It would decrease natural daylight in the park, effect the flora and fauna and the beautiful splendor of nature in Darien.

Please Darien, do not overcrowd our tiny street and your entrance to open space.

Sharron Roberts, Darien