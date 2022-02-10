Letter to the Editor: If Dunlap and Selleck’s woods could speak

The proposed 60-unit, 85,000-square-foot monolith at the Dunlap Woods and Selleck’s Woods entrance is an example of irresponsible development and local elected officials not doing their jobs. A property owner and local resident who know the flaws in our system are taking advantage to push through another, as Planning and Zoning Commissioner Jim Rand put it, “monster” development.
I wonder what the Dunlap Woods and Selleck’s Woods nature preserves would say if they had a voice. I imagine it would be something like this: