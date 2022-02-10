Letter to the Editor: If Dunlap and Selleck’s woods could speak

The proposed 60-unit, 85,000-square-foot monolith at the Dunlap Woods and Selleck’s Woods entrance is an example of irresponsible development and local elected officials not doing their jobs. A property owner and local resident who know the flaws in our system are taking advantage to push through another, as Planning and Zoning Commissioner Jim Rand put it, “monster” development.

I wonder what the Dunlap Woods and Selleck’s Woods nature preserves would say if they had a voice. I imagine it would be something like this:

To local conservation groups: Why didn’t you ask for an environmental impact study?

To First Selectman Monica McNally and RTM members: Where are you? Your constituents have submitted over 100 letters and logged on for more than nine hours of testimony. Why aren’t you calling out members of P&Z for not doing their job?

To Planning and Zoning commissioners:

George Reilly and Geoffrey Ball, thank you for taking the time to read through the material and remain analytical and objective.

Cara Gately, we need your questions and interest in transparency. It is a shame you had to recuse yourself because you work at 3 Parklands Drive.

Chairman Stephen Olvany, you appear too invested in this project to be objective. Should you consider recusing yourself?

Adam Balgach, this is not an affordable housing discussion. You sit on the Planning and Zoning Commission. Perhaps your focus on increasing affordable housing in Darien would be better served in a different role.

James Rand, do you believe that another “monster” property on the same lot is the responsible decision? Do you really believe a property owner should be able to do whatever he wants with his land even when it abuts fragile nature preserves?

To the residents of Darien: Stay engaged. Reach out to town hall and elected officials. Make your voices heard.

Pamela Maffucci, Darien